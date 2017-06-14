Demolition underway on longtime apartments near Bryant-Denny

A familiar landmark near Bryant-Denny Stadium is on its way down to make way for a new luxury condominium development.



Demolition is underway on Stadium Apartments, which has sat in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wallace Wade Avenue for decades. The site that was occupied by phase one of Stadium Apartments and also the former Hillel House is set to become the new home of the Westgate Residences.



According to a release from developer Spectrum Tide, plans for this 79-unit condo development are in the final stages of approval. The developer expects construction to take about 16 months.



