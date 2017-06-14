AL politicians react to shooting that injured congressman, 4 ot - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AL politicians react to shooting that injured congressman, 4 others

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Several Alabama legislators are reacting to a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers.

 Rep. Mo Brooks, who was at the Alexandria, Virginia practice, said he saw the shooting happen. "“We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip,” he told AP.

Here are reactions from Alabamians in Congress: 

 

 

