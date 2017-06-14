House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

House Whip Scalise stable, others injured in shooting at GOP baseball practice

House Whip Scalise stable, others injured in shooting at GOP baseball practice

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

The Latest: Congressman says member of his staff wounded

The Latest: Congressman says member of his staff wounded

AL politicians react to shooting that injured congressman, 4 others

Several Alabama legislators are reacting to a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers.

Rep. Mo Brooks, who was at the Alexandria, Virginia practice, said he saw the shooting happen. "“We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip,” he told AP.

Here are reactions from Alabamians in Congress:

I was on the field 20 yards away from the shooter. I am okay. Please join me in praying for @SteveScalise and the others who were injured. — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) June 14, 2017

Praying for those injured at this morning's practice. I'm especially thankful to the US Capitol Police who risked their lived to protect us. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 14, 2017

My prayers with @SteveScalise and others wounded this morning. Thankful for first responders and heroism of security/Capitol Police. — Sen Luther Strange (@SenatorStrange) June 14, 2017

Horrifying. My staff is safe and accounted for. We are devastated and praying for @SteveScalise and Capitol Police officers and staff shot. — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise and all those impacted by the shooting this morning. — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) June 14, 2017

My prayers are with my GOP colleagues, staffers & first responders attacked at baseball practice this morning. https://t.co/PvTs1o9sXj — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) June 14, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to @SteveScalise and other victims affected by shooting this morning. Thank you to brave Capitol Police. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) June 14, 2017

An important reminder about the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the @CapitolPolice. https://t.co/LuC7ymMjom — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) June 14, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with Rep Steve Scalise and others impacted by a senseless attack in Alexandria, VA. — John McMillan (@JohnMcMillan4) June 14, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.