Mickey: Highs near 90 today, chance of rain tomorrow

Ok, if you haven't taken a splash in the pool yet then today is your day. It's getting pretty sticky out there. Under variably cloudy skies, expect highs close to 90-degrees.

We're not expecting much of a chance of rain today, just a 20 percent chance.

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with lows near 73 and south winds around 5 mph.

Our forecast models are showing a better chance of rainfall in the coming days. We're going with a 40 to 50 percent chance of showers for Thursday through the weekend.

It looks like our muggy pattern will change by next Tuesday, with drier air expected to move our way.

