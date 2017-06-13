North Birmingham residents tired of seeing 18-wheelers in neighborhood

Penfield Park residents are tired of seeing 18-wheelers in their community. They say some of the trucks are tearing up the roads.More >>
A wreck and fire on Interstate 65 in Cullman County are causing delays in both directions.More >>
Several Alabama legislators are reacting to a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others, including two Capitol Police officers.More >>
The coverage of showers and thunderstorms remains very limited on Wednesday, with widely scattered pop-ups to the south and southwest. We will keep a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the forecast for this afternoon and evening.More >>
Unregulated rent-to-own contracts promise the American dream, but some question how often it delivers.More >>
