North Birmingham residents tired of seeing 18-wheelers in neighborhood

Penfield Park residents are tired of seeing 18-wheelers in their community. They say some of the trucks are tearing up the roads.

Willie Biggs, president of the Penfield Park Neighborhood, is tired of 18-wheelers tearing up roads in his Penfield Park community.

“Coming through these residential areas tearing up phone lines, cable lines, crossing bridges. Just tearing up a lot of things that we just recently got fixed out here,” Biggs said.

We’re told the big rigs are having to detour through this community because of the 20/59 bridge replacement project. Lawson Road is seeing a lot of heavy traffic right now.

Biggs says the trucks are damaging the narrow roads. He says one truck even tore away a section of a bridge near Airport Road.

“We don’t know if an accident happens what could come out of the trucks. What’s in them? We don’t know the limit of what this bridge is capable of holding here. We just want them to take another route,” Biggs added.

Tuesday night Biggs and some of his neighbors shared their concerns with state leaders.

“We are going to really have to work with the city and the state and it may be a matter of changing some laws. But the truckers have a strong lobbying group in Washington where they’ve got this thing where they can travel anywhere,” State Senator Linda Coleman said.

Coleman says safety is a big concern in the community.

“This is not just an issue in this neighborhood. It’s an issue in every neighborhood. At one time, you probably saw signs that says no trucks except for local deliveries. But certainly, 18-wheelers should not be coming down through the neighborhood,” Coleman added.

Coleman is asking residents to take down the tag numbers of the trucks causing damage and report them to police. In the meantime, she and residents will be getting with the city to see what can be done about the big trucks in the neighborhood.

ALDOT tells us the increase in 18-wheeler traffic is more than likely due to the Tarrant Huffman Road project and not the 20/59 bridge replacement project.

DeJarvis Leonard with ALDOT says Tarrant Huffman Road was closed for a period of time and drivers had to find alternate routes. Leonard says those truckers are probably sticking to those same patterns and traveling through the Penfield Park neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.