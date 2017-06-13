Tuscaloosa County offering rabies shots after confirmed Alabama cases

Veterinarians taking new precautions to protect your pets because of the rabies cases confirmed in Shelby county and beyond.

The Tuscaloosa County Veterinary Medical association confirms a total of two animals, a cat and a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Shelby County.

Most of the rabies cases in Alabama are from wildlife. If you see an animal acting strangely, animal doctor Ginger Bailey said it could be a sign that it has rabies.

The group encourages you to get your pet vaccinated at one of their clinics this week in Tuscaloosa County.The annual rabies vaccines are $12. Here's a full list of clinics offering rabies shots below.



Wednesday,June 14

Northside Middle School

12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

Carrol’s Creek Baptist Church

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Field's Grocery

9:45 am – 10:30 am

Tuscaloosa County High School

9:00 a.m.– 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, June 17

Cottondale Elementary School

7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Sipsey Valley High School

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.



Pottery Grill (Vance)

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.



Jack's Restaurant (McCalla)

10:15 a.m. –12:00 p.m.



Duncanville Middle School

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

