Wes: Feels-like temps could top 90 Wednesday; Scattered storms more likely Thursday

The wet weather has come to an end Tuesday night and areas that did receive rain could have some patchy fog for the early morning drive. We will have another warm and muggy start, with partly to mostly sunny weather returning by late morning.

We could see a pop up storm or shower; however, the coverage tomorrow is going to remain very limited. I’m expecting an increasing coverage of storms and showers that will likely impact the area from northwest to southeast on Thursday. The system responsible for this increase in wet weather is producing severe weather over the nation’s heartland tonight.

No organized severe weather is expected, although some storms could be big lightning producers, with small hail and gusty winds. It certainly won’t rain all day but I would plan on the possibility of a one to two hour delay. This trend will continue into Father’s Day weekend so remain alert for possible lightning advisories on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

NEXT WEEK: The long range forecast data suggests a stronger front will d rop into the region late Monday. This will bring another good chance for scattered thunderstorms and showers on Monday and Monday evening. By Tuesday, the deeper moisture axis should be located south of our area so this will bring much lower rain chances and possibly a big d rop in the muggy levels. Mickey will have our next LIVE updates beginning at 4AM on Good Day Alabama!

