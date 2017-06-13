Samford's Jared Brasher drafted by the Washington Nationals

Samford University's Jared Brasher, a senior right-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft on Tuesday night.

Brasher joins the ranks of 21 other players selected in the MLB draft from Samford.

A few of his accomplishments include being a member of the 2016 SoCon Spring Academic All-Conference Team. He has accumulated 177 strikeouts during his college career as well as a brilliant 3-0 record and 3.74 ERA.

