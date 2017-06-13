MLB Draft: Cullman's Jacob Heatherly drafted by Cincinnati Reds

Cullman High School left-handed pitcher Jacob Heatherly was selected as the 77th pick overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the third round of the MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon.

“I was shaking when I got the phone call. I wasn’t nervous I was just really excited,” Jacob Heatherly said.

The Alabama signee and Class 6A Pitcher of the Year went 10-1 with a 1.11 ERA and 116 strikeouts and 39 walks this past season.

Heatherly did not confirm if he was going pro, but said, “I just have to wait and see what the organization says. It could be a week or a month. I’m just looking forward to getting out to Arizona and rookie ball, having fun, and finding my way into pro ball.”

Others drafted on Tuesday include:

Auburn RHP Keegan Thompson – 105th overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 3rd round

Auburn Jonah Todd – 175th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 6th round

UAB Brewer Hicklen – Outfielder – 210th overall pick by the Kansas City Royals in the 7th round

Samford Jared Brasher – RHP – 253rd overall pick by the Washington Nationals in the 8th round

