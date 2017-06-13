Child resuscitated by lifeguards after being pulled from Jackson - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Child resuscitated by lifeguards after being pulled from Jacksonville Community Center pool

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Jacksonville City officials say an unconscious child was pulled from the community center pool on Tuesday.

The lifeguards on duty successfully administered CPR, bringing the child to a conscious state.

Officials say the child was transported to UAB as a precaution.

