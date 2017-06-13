Tuscaloosa officials break ground on bigger business incubator center

Supporters call The Edge a business incubator. Now more than five years old, this baby outgrew its current location and is moving to a bigger location.
Officials with the City of Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama, and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama broke ground on the new $11 million Edge facility Monday.
It helps small businesses grow by mentoring owners on smarter ways they can expand.
More than 300 entrepreneurs have been mentored by people at The Edge. And more than 75 business start-ups have been housed in the downtown Tuscaloosa location.
"The need for railroad access, interstate access, ports, to build your next $100 million dollar company is not needed. Today you can do it from your laptop," Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told onlookers during the ground breaking ceremony The Edge opens in 2018 on Greensboro Avenue in the Rosedale neighborhood.
