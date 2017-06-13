Tuscaloosa councilors to vote on short term rentals

A house isn't always a home. In Tuscaloosa, some could become small hotels if city councilors approve a policy allowing short term rentals.

"This is onerous. It's just so over the top of everything we've heard since we've been working on this," Kim Roberts told city councilors at a recent meeting.

She's one of several short term rentals supporters disappointed by a plan approved the City Council Administration and Policy Committee.

They would only be allowed in areas near Lake Tuscaloosa and between downtown, 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard.

"It's completely gone the other way. I can not in any way support that there's a reason that we need to be charging these kinds of fees to our home owners," Roberts, owner of Bama Bed and Breakfast, expressed to a crowded room in city hall.

Fees include a business license, a real estate license and a million dollars of liability insurance to name a few.

Two city councilors are still unsure how they'll vote.

"We need to address short term rentals. We have them here. They're going on and they could be a public safety concern. And there are also a concern for neighborhoods," according to City Council President Cynthia Almond.

"If we allow short term rentals in certain areas would it change the zoning in that particular neighborhood or district because of the number of rentals they would be able to do," Councilwoman Raevan Howard explained were concerns she's heard from people against short term rentals.

A public hearing and possible vote on short term rentals happens at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

