1 seriously injured in Vestavia Hills house fire

Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
Vestavia Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in the 4300 block of Bolder Lake CircleMore >>
Bibb County police seized illegal drugs during a traffic stop last week.More >>
Tuesday afternoon we are monitoring another round of scattered storm and shower development over South Alabama.More >>
An ordinance that would allow short-term home rentals is set to go before the full Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday night.More >>
