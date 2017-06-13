1 seriously injured in Vestavia Hills house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 seriously injured in Vestavia Hills house fire

Source: Josh Walker/WBRC Source: Josh Walker/WBRC
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

Vestavia Hills Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4300 block of Bolder Lake Circle.

Authorities say one person is in serious condition.

The fire started in the attic where a contractor was working, but the exact cause is unknown.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly