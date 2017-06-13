City, Federal officials update status of Operation Eagle

“We simply believe people have the right to sit on their porch in peace, to walk down their street in peace. It's guaranteed by the constitution.”

And Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper says that’s why his department started Operation Eagle in April.

They’re working in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms along with Crimestoppers to get guns off Birmingham streets.

The operation includes putting extra officers on the streets and keeping a close eye on crime trends.

“So as we assess those crime trends, we're able to shift resources, 20 to 30 officers in the most troubling times is always beneficial,” Roper say.

At a news conference Tuesday, officials would not say how many guns the operation has netted so far. But one goal - to find out where criminals and drug dealers are getting them.

“If you're out there selling guns or if you're trading guns for dope, that's who we're coming after,” says David Hyche with the ATF.

For those caught stealing guns, he says federal time is almost guaranteed.

For the first half of the year, it appears homicides will be up a bit in the city.

But officials say that's why getting guns off the street is important.

It takes not only police, they say, but also the public.

“They have been forthcoming and supporting this effort. We want to make sure continue to encourage them to do exactly that."

As for how much longer Operation Eagle will last, at this point, officials say it's indefinite.

