Cocaine, marijuana seized during traffic stop in Bibb Co.

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
BIBB COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Bibb County police seized illegal drugs from a vehicle during a traffic stop last week.

Police say 147 grams of uncut cocaine and 30 grams of marijuana were located in the vehicle.

Two adult males were trafficking the drugs from Birmingham to Bibb County and areas south, according to authorities.

