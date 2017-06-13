Tuscaloosa fire dept. dedicates new fire trucks

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue invited the public to a ceremony dedicating new fire trucks in the department.

The event included an old fire fighter custom of pushing the trucks into the fire station or walking along side them. The city paid $2 million dollars for two pumper trucks and a ladder truck.

Officials also dedicated all three trucks to former fire chiefs, Buddy Williams, E.L. Lewis and Captain Robert Delbridge. All three men have passed away.

"That makes it a little more special, a little more personal. So we just needed to do that part of it," Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Alan Martin told WBRC.

It's been six years since the department held a similar dedication ceremony.

