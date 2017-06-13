FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms Wednesday and especially Thursday

Tuesday afternoon we are monitoring another round of scattered storm and shower development over South Alabama. This wet weather will continue to drift northwest into our coverage area through the early evening hours. So if you plan on attending the Baron’s game tonight, I would take the rain gear. The wet weather is going to remain hit or miss, so there is also the chance the rain could miss the park. We will need to keep an eye out for nearby storms that could bring a lightning threat. The storms and showers will dissipate Tuesday night and there may be some fog development in areas that receive rain. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Wednesday is going to be much like today with a limited coverage of rain in the afternoon and early evening. We will see some changes on Thursday as a northwest flow pattern develops. I’m expecting an increasing coverage of storms and showers that will likely impact the area from northwest to southeast. So rather than southeast to northwest moving thundershowers, be on the lookout for afternoon pop-ups tracking northwest to southeast. Some of these storms could be big lightning producers with small hail and heavy rain. It certainly won’t rain all day, but the chances for rain in the afternoon will be much higher. This trend will continue into Father’s Day weekend, so remain alert for possible lightning advisories on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

NEXT WEEK: The long-range forecast data suggests a stronger front will d rop into the region late Monday. This will bring another good chance for scattered thunderstorms and showers on Monday afternoon and into the evening. By Tuesday, the deeper moisture axis should be located south of our area so this will bring much lower rain chances and possibly a big d rop in the muggy levels. We will have more specifics on this long range forecast plus radar updates beginning on The Four.

