Jill: Tracking developing showers

Spotty showers are starting to form south of I-20 near Chilton County and tracking northwest with time. There is a slightly higher rain chance south of I-20 and west of I-65 Tuesday. The activity will be widely scattered in nature. Threats from storms include lightning and heavy rainfall. Most places will see dry weather for the majority of the day, partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.



FIRST ALERT remains this week for daily chances for showers and storms. Wednesday will be very similar to today.



Rain chances are greater on Thursday through next Monday as a series of fronts impact us. Rain chances each day will average around 50 percent, especially in the afternoon hours. Unlike today and Wednesday, showers will also be possible during the morning hours on Thursday and Friday.



A change in the pattern looks to arrive at some point early next week.



