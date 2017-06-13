Tomato & Watermelon Salad

Recipe courtesy of James K Jones from The Foundry

4 cups Seeded Watermelon, cut into cubes

4 cups Fresh Tomatoes - a variety is better - cut into cubes

1 Fresh Yellow Pepper, chopped

1 red onion, cut into small wedges

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1/2 Cup Chopped Green Onions

3 teaspoons Agave Nectar

Sea Salt, to taste

Cracked Black Pepper, to taste

Cracked White Pepper, to taste



Mix red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, sugar, sea salt & pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, gently combine Watermelon, Tomatoes, Onion, & Basil. Pour the vinegar mixture over the watermelon/tomato mixture, and gently combine, taking care not to squish up the tomatoes & watermelon. Refrigerate for four hours or overnight. Enjoy!



This side dish works great for Picnics and Summer Meals! foundryministries.com