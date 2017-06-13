Short-term rentals, West Tuscaloosa revitalization both to go before Tuscaloosa City Council

An ordinance that would allow short-term home rentals is set to go before the full Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday night.



The ordinance is set for introduction at the meeting, and then the council may set a public hearing date of July 11 on the ordinance.



Last week, the ordinance passed a city council committee, after about two hours of discussion.

The proposed ordinance would allow short-term rentals in certain areas of the city, with requirements for those who rent their homes to pay lodging tax to the city, have certain insurance coverage and undergo inspections.



Although short-term home rentals are currently not allowed by Tuscaloosa city code, online listings exist for home rentals in the city. City officials who want to lift the ban have said it costs the city resources to enforce the ban, as well as lost tax revenue.



Also Tuesday, a proposal from a consultant to carry out part of a West Tuscaloosa revitalization plan will go before the Tuscaloosa City Council Public Projects Committee.

The revitalization project, which is set to begin this summer, has already been approved by the council.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the project will work to create new economic opportunity in West Tuscaloosa by addressing zoning, infrastructure and future property use in the area, as well as utilizing new opportunities created by the upcoming Jack Warner Parkway/Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. road project.



The revitalization project is set to be complete by Summer 2018. At that point, Maddox has discussed the possibility of creating economic incentives for private investment in West Tuscaloosa.



The public projects committee is also scheduled to discuss a one-year extension of Red Mountain Entertainment’s contract as the booking consultant for the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.