Mickey: Better chance of rain later this week

Our rain chances look pretty spotty for the next few days. It is muggy out there, with our dew point temps becoming more typical of what we normally experience in June.

Expect highs in the 80s with about a 30-percent chance of showers, mainly in the heat of the day.

Tonight look for partly cloudy skies, lows near 72 and light winds.

Wednesday only holds a slim chance of rain with highs in the low 90s.

Higher chances of rain join us toward the end of the workweek and into the weekend, so hang on to that umbrella.

We are not expecting severe storms this week, but a few thunderstorms could get you out of the pool. You can monitor the weather where you are through our free WBRC Weather app.

Have a good one!

