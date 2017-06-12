Maxine Parker bridge opens in Collegeville Tuesday

The community has waited years for the city to build and open a bridge that will make the neighborhood more accessible.

“We’ve been bothered with these train and tracks for many years,” said Robert Gilmore who was raised in Collegeville.

For too long, people in Collegeville were trapped inside their neighborhood because of a stalled train. City Councilor William Parker who represents the Collegeville community says this bridge will help alleviate the problem.

"This will allow school children to be able to travel safely to school to Hudson K-8 and not have to worry about being late and having to worry about having to jump the tracks or be late for school .It's a major public safety issue that has now been addressed."



The Maxine Parker Bridge carries Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive from 29th Avenue North to 32nd Avenue North, over those railroad tracks and into the neighborhood



It was an $8.4 million project. The state funded about 80 percent of the cost.

Construction Started almost two years ago and will be ready for traffic Tuesday after a ribbon cutting ceremony.

"This has been a little over a year and half process. It's been very inconvenient getting in and out to the church. It's going to add a great deal of convenience for the neighborhood,” continued Gilmore.

