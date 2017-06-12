Vestavia Hills' Caden Lemons drafted by Milwaukee Brewers

Vestavia Hills' right-handed pitcher Caden Lemons was drafted Monday night in the second round of the MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lemons went 5-1 with a 1.43 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 30 walks this past season and has a fastball that tops out at 98 mph.

"You've been working for this all your life, that's why you go to the field everyday and that's all you think about to make your dream's goal, and that's what I want to do," Caden Lemons said Monday night.

According to MLB.com, Lemons estimated pick value is $1.5 million.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.