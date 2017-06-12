Mark your calendar for the 2017 solar eclipse

The best solar eclipse in nearly a century will be happening this summer.

On August 21st, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow over the United States. What makes this event so unique is that a “total” eclipse will be visible in a large swath crossing the continental United States from Oregon to South Carolina.

The last total solar eclipse in the United States was in February of 1979 and totality was only visible in the Pacific Northwest. The solar eclipse of August 21st will begin around 12:00 p.m. over our area and up to 90 percent of the sun’s disc will be covered over Alabama.

It is going to be quite the spectacle. Totality will be visible just north of our area over Tennessee. Remember that viewing the solar eclipse is very dangerous without special eye protection, like solar glasses. So mark your calendar and stay tuned to WBRC for First Alert updates. Hopefully, we will have cloud free conditions on the day of the big event.

