Trussville police arrest man they say sodomized child at cub scout event

Trussville police arrest man they say sodomized child at cub scout event

Justin Aaron Conn. (Source: Trussville Police Dept.) Justin Aaron Conn. (Source: Trussville Police Dept.)
TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.

21-year-old Justin Aaron Conn was arrested Saturday, June 10. His bond was set at $40,000.

Police say Conn was volunteering at a cub scout event held at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville when the incident occurred.

