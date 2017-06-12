Study finds Alabama has second most contaminated drinking water sites

A new study finds Alabama is tied with New Hampshire and second only to New Jersey for the number of drinking water sites contaminated with toxic chemicals.

The Environmental Working Group and Northeastern University released the report last week highlighting locations contamination levels of highly fluorinated toxic chemicals known as PFCs or PFAs in drinking water.

The study created an interactive map identifying locations throughout the country.

“PFCs are chemicals previously used for Scotchguard for waterproofing, things like that. The EPA has stopped it from being used and produced any more, but even though they stopped it, they (PFCs) are still persistent in the environment,” said Dr. Michelle Fanucchi, a water pollution expert at UAB.

Among the areas identified, included Morgan and Lawrence counties, a location recently part of a settlement over polluted water.

Water systems along the Coosa River included Gadsden, Rainbow City, Southside and the Shelby County Water System.

None of the systems matched of exceeded the EPA Health Advisory level of 70 Parts Per Trillion (PPTs), a standard that the State of Alabama uses as a guideline.

“The data suggest we are safe drinking water at that level here,” Fanucchi said of the reported levels along the Coosa. She did acknowledge some groups contend the EPA level should be lower than 70 PPTs.

Fanucchi said every municipal water system provides water reports and many post them online, recommending water system customers review those.

Link to study: http://www.ewg.org/research/mapping-contamination-crisis

