Gun recovered after burglary at gun store, more still missing

Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
This best Solar Eclipse in nearly a century will be happening this summer! On August 21st the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow over the United States. What makes this event...More >>
This best Solar Eclipse in nearly a century will be happening this summer.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
A new study finds Alabama is tied with New Hampshire and second only to New Jersey for the number of drinking water sites contaminated with toxic chemicals.More >>
A new study finds Alabama is tied with New Hampshire and second only to New Jersey for the number of drinking water sites contaminated with toxic chemicals.More >>
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives say they have recovered a gun stolen from a Birmingham area gun store.More >>
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives say they have recovered a gun stolen from a Birmingham area gun store.More >>