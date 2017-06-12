Gun recovered after burglary at gun store, more still missing

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives say they have recovered a gun stolen from a Birmingham area gun store.

The theft took place on June 7 at Birmingham Pistol Wholesale. Surveillance video shows four men walking into the store. One of them takes a hand gun and places it into his clothing.

"The firearm has been recovered and the public safety issue is diminished based on this incident alone," said Michael Knight, ATF spokesperson.

However that was not the only gun stolen last week. Seven were stolen from the FOP Range near Pleasant Grove.

"From our standpoint, from law enforcement standpoint, even one firearm in the illegal commerce can cause major harm," said Knight.

Officials say this is also representative of a bigger problem. The number of firearm thefts are up right now, meaning gun buyers should beware.

"If the public is planning on purchasing any firearms through the internet or through third party sales, not going through a gun store, just beware that they may be purchasing one of these stolen firearms," said Knight.

