New report says 2016 deadliest year for LGBTQ community

Monday marks one year since a gunman walked into an Orlando night club shooting and killing 49 people.

It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U-S history. Many of the people killed were part of the LGBTQ community.

But a new report says even without the Pulse massacre, there's a sharp increase in hate killings. A report from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs found 2016 as the deadliest year on record for the LGBTQ community.

“I don't know that surprised is the right word. I think it's more shocked by those numbers,” says Kyle Pugh, president of the Magic City Wellness Center.

He wonders if the passing of marriage equality in the country has allowed more people to be open about their sexuality and therefore reporting the violence more or if there is indeed more violence happening.

“I think political atmosphere contributes to it and unfortunately, a lot of people who have a lot of hate in their heart are feeling more empowered than they have in quite some time,” Pugh says.



He says those in the transgender community, especially transgender women of color, are the most violently targeted victims. But he says all members of the LGBTQ community are aware of the increased possibility.

“There's places in town that offer safe space whether it's here at the Magic City Acceptance Center or the Magic City Wellness Center or the TAKE group in town. There are places and resources where you can turn if you need help,” Pugh adds. “So we're going to continue to move forward. We're going to look out for each other, love each other, we always have each other’s' back.”

