Tuscaloosa PD investigate prostitution ring

Tuscaloosa police department conducted an investigation of a possible prostitution ring on last Thursday, June 8.

The police encountered 26-year-old James Edward Warren and a 25-year-old black female in the 4100 block East on McFarland Blvd. Investigators are seeking to obtain warrants for two counts of human trafficking in the second degree with a $60,000 bond for Warren and a $15,000 bond for the woman. Two 2003 Nissan Altima's and $1000 in cash was seized as proceeds generated from prostitution.

Police then encountered 24-year-old Maurice Marquis Reed and a 25-year-old Hungarian female in the 3600 block East on McFarland Blvd. Investigators are also seeking to obtain warrants for human trafficking in the second degree with a $15,000 bond for Reed. $4,455 dollars were seized as proceeds generated from prostitution.

There have not been any arrests at this time.

