Second man dies from injuries following oil bin flash fire at Jasper car dealership

Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.

An oil bin ignited, injuring at least five people. Four were taken to UAB Hospital, one to Walker Baptist Medical Center.

One of the injured victims died on Tuesday afternoon at UAB. He is identified as 39-year-old Jake Jennings.

A second victim, 20-year-old Jay Van Robinson, died from his injuries about a week and half later.

According to authorities, the flash fire happened in the service center and started in the oil change pit.

Jasper Mayor David O'Mary asks the community to pray for those who were injured and the whole dealership family.

"This dealership, these folks have been my friends for a long, long time," O'Mary said. "And, this is a big family. Carl Cannon. And, I just talked with the general manager and chief financial officer and known him for years. He's carrying a heavy burden right now, a heavy burden."

