5 people transported to local hospitals following oil bin explosion at Jasper car dealership

JASPER, AL (WBRC) -

Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.

An oil bin exploded, injuring at least five people. Four were taken to UAB Hospital, one to Walker Baptist Medical Center.

We have a crew en route to the scene; please check back for updates.

