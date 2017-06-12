Etowah County DEU agents: Meth found hidden in power tool

A Boaz woman faces an additional drug trafficking charge after investigators found more meth hidden in a power tool.



Denise Marie Johnson, 39, is now charged with two felony counts of drug trafficking methamphetamine.



Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and its Marshall County counterpart searched her home on May 31 in a part of Boaz that extends into Etowah County. Agents say she tried to leave in a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup at the time.



Agents found more than two and a half ounces of meth in her home, and seized that and her black pickup as evidence.



On June 6, six days later, a tip led them to search the pickup. When they looked under its back seat, they found a nail gun, and when they took it apart, they found another 12 ounces of meth inside it.



"Miss Johnson was considered a major target for our investigation," said Phil Sims, Deputy Commander of the Etowah County DEU. "It's a major pipeline we believe was shut down. We know she was responsible for a large importation of meth, and large sales of it. Drugs don't know where the county line stops, where the state line stops, and I can tell you right now they don't know where the border is, either," Sims added.



Sims says it's not unusual to find drugs hidden inside power tools and says hydraulic jacks are popular way to do it.



Johnson remains in the Etowah County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

