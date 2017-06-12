Wes: Threat of afternoon storms will continue for several more days

Welcome to the season of hot and humid days, with scattered afternoon thundershowers. Monday afternoon we are tracking some of these random pop-ups with the threat of locally heavy rain, along with the threat of dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Be on the lookout for possible lightning alerts on our WBRC First Alert Weather app before heading out the door. Most of what we are seeing with respect to rain is being driven by the heating of the day, so most of the wet weather should dissipate over time this evening. Any rain delays this afternoon and evening should be temporary. Also, feels-like temperatures will remain in the 80s through 8 p.m. with lows in the 70s.



RAIN OUTLOOK THROUGH WEDNESDAY: We’ve backed off the rain chances a bit for Tuesday, although I still think we will see some rain on the radar in the afternoon. The latest data suggests the coverage will be more widespread. We will start off with morning low clouds and then some sunshine will mix in with scattered storms and showers in the afternoon. Wednesday will be a similar day and since the wet weather will remain widely scattered, temperatures will have a chance to reach into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s in many areas. Its certainly going to feel like 90s each day, with the mugginess factored in. If you’re trying to decide whether to water the lawn or garden, I would go ahead and do so.



INCREASE IN AFTERNOON STORMS THURSDAY: The primary storm track has shifted well north and we are tracking a powerful low that will lift into Canada by Thursday. This will send a weakening front southeast and this will increase the number of storms and showers that pop-up in the afternoon and early evening hours. No organized severe weather is expected and the primary impacts with stronger cells will continue to be heavy rain, 30 to 40 mph wind gusts, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.



THE WEEKEND: A very seasonal weather setup will be in place this weekend as we await the arrival of another front. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will surge into the upper 80s and low 90s. A pop-up shower or storm could impact pool time in the afternoon so stay alert for lightning threats. Be sure to check in with us daily for updates as new high-resolution forecast radar data rolls in. We will be sharing updates beginning with The Four today on WBRC. You can also tune in to our livestream on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

