Wes: First Alert for more lightning producers Tuesday afternoon

Most of the wet weather has dissipated and lingering showers will come to an end overnight. Lows will be in the 70s and its going to remain very humid, especially in locations that received rain earlier.

You can expect another hot and humid start in the morning, with scattered storms and showers developing by lunchtime. Once again, there won’t be an organized severe threat. However, stronger storms could produce gusty winds, locally heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The primary storm track has shifted well north and we are tracking a powerful low that will lift into Canada by Thursday. This will send a weakening front southeast prolonging the chance for storms and showers through the end of the work-week.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: A very seasonal weather setup will be in place for the weekend as we await the arrival of another front. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will surge into the upper 80s and low 90s. A pop-up shower or storm could impact pool time in the afternoon so stay alert for lightning threats. Be sure to check in with us daily for updates as new high resolution forecast radar data rolls in.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.