Alabama Workforce Training Center - Construction Trades Training

The Alabama Workforce Training Center was established as a directive from former Governor Bentley to address the short-term training needs in construction and manufacturing.

The Construction Trades Training is a six-week program allowing participants to gain entry-level classroom and hands-on training in the fields of carpentry, masonry, electrical or welding.

Individuals 19 and over are eligible for the program. Candidates must submit to and pass a drug screening. Additionally, the candidate must commit to the entire six weeks.

Training starts June 12, 2017.

To enroll, call (205) 719-3220, or email dnolen@aidt.edu.

For additional information about the program, visit awtc.aidt.edu.

