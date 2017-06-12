Reshaping your thoughts

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- If you tend to dwell more on negative situations than positive ones, your negativity may be holding back your career. More and more research is showing that emotional intelligence, not intellect, is what determines career advancement. In fact, one Yale study found that 27 percent of Americans polled believe stress prevented them from advancing in their career. So can you reshape your negative thoughts to create a better future?

How well do you handle work overload? Do you have a stubborn co-worker? Does your boss always criticize you? How well you respond to these situations is considered your emotional intelligence? The lower it is, the lower your chances of career success.

Mary Brantley a Meditation Instructor at UNC-Chapel Hill taps into a more positive mind frame through mindfulness meditation. Scientific evidence shows it can actually re-wire your brain so you can better handle stress.

In addition to mindfulness, Michael McCullough of the University of Miami’s Department of Psychology says to practice gratitude. Every day right down three things you’re grateful for. People who did this felt better about their lives and were more likely to reach personal goals.

And finally, perform one random act of kindness every day; this also increases happiness. Psychologists say doing these three things daily will increase your emotional intelligence, allowing you to make calm, rational decisions at work and get along better with co-workers, ultimately increasing your professional success.

A 2013 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine found overall, women tend to dwell on negativity more than men. The more you practice working on negativity, the easier it will be to control it. But if your thoughts are really distressed and interfering with your ability to work and relax, then see a mental health professional.

Contributors to this news report include: Jessica Sanchez, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

