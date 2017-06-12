Tuscaloosa celebrates Garbage Man Appreciation Week

It’s a tough and dirty job, and it’s one that people sometimes take for granted. But imagine what towns and cities would be like without sanitation workers.

That is the goal of National Garbage Man Appreciation Day on June 17, which the City of Tuscaloosa is recognizing during the week of June 12-17.

Tuscaloosa Environmental Services workers say there are several things customers can do to help them with their jobs. First and foremost, workers say safety is a major concern, when it comes to working around passing cars. They ask drivers to slow down, and if possible, just wait until workers are out of the road before proceeding.

“A lot of people take for granted that we have actual humans that's out here dumping garbage cans and stuff, and they just fly by the trucks like they don't see anybody,” Senior Equipment Operator Damian Stockdale said. “And we just stress public safety, safety for the guys and safety for you guys, as well.”

Environmental services workers also say a simple “thank you” goes a long way.



“A smile means so much more, too, just any kind of appreciation, we'd sure appreciate it also,” Operator Michael Garrison said. “And we try to do the best job we can for the environment and all our citizens out here.”

“I’d love and appreciate a thank you,” Operator Cameron Allen said. “It just helps us keep our day going.”

Especially during the summer months, crews say they appreciate when customers leave cold water out for them. Not only does it help to keep them hydrated, but they say it is a great morale booster.

City of Tuscaloosa Environmental Services workers collect and dispose of garbage and trash for about 100,000 customers, as well as collect litter from city rights of way.

The workers collect, sort and process recyclables from homes and drop off trailers used by more than 200,000 Tuscaloosa-area residents.

For more information about Garbage Man Appreciation Day, call Tuscaloosa 311 at (205) 248-5311 or visit garbagemanday.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.