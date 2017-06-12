Tuscaloosa celebrates Garbage Man Appreciation Week

A very hot and humid day! Feels-like temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 90s at times.More >>
A very hot and humid day! Feels-like temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 90s at times.More >>
Imagine what towns and cities would be like without sanitation workers. That is the goal of National Garbage Man Appreciation Day on June 17, which the City of Tuscaloosa is recognizing during the week of June 12-17.More >>
Imagine what towns and cities would be like without sanitation workers. That is the goal of National Garbage Man Appreciation Day on June 17, which the City of Tuscaloosa is recognizing during the week of June 12-17.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating 4 separate shootings that happened over the weekend.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating 4 separate shootings that happened over the weekend.More >>
Authorities are on the scene in the Center Point area.More >>
Authorities are on the scene in the Center Point area.More >>
No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in Ensley.More >>
No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in Ensley.More >>