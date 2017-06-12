Mark Thompson with Motion Industries joined us along with Kevin Stone to discuss this year's Heart Walk. Motion Industries is a Heart Walk sponsor and one of the top fundraising teams for the last several years! The American Heart Association's Birmingham Heart Walk will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Uptown at the BJCC with festivities beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at 8 a.m. The event is free and open to the community. People can sign up to raise funds for the Birmingham Heart Walk online at BirminghamHeartWalk.org.

The Birmingham Heart Walk raises funds and awareness for the #1 and #3 killers of Alabamians – heart disease and stroke, respectively. The Birmingham Heart Walk is nationally sponsored by Subway and locally by HealthSouth, Medical Properties Trust, Medical West Hospital and Grandview Medical Center. All funds raised at the Birmingham Heart Walk return to Alabama to fund local research and educational programs. During the 2015-2016 fiscal year, the American Heart Association was able to fund $10.4 million in research projects thanks in part to events like the Birmingham Heart Walk. The educational programs also raise awareness for cardiovascular diseases and help educate the community on prevention. The Birmingham Heart Walk features a 5K/1-mile route around Uptown. Participants can run or walk the course, and it is suitable for all ages. Activities at the Birmingham Heart Walk include:

White caps for stroke survivors, presented by HealthSouth

Red caps for heart disease survivors, presented by Medical Properties Trust

Memorial wall honoring loved ones affected by heart disease, presented by Viva Health

Inspirational stories of survivors at the Faces of Heart tent, presented by Grandview Medical Center

Health screenings done by Medical West Hospital

Hands-Only CPR training

Kids zone with games, face painting, balloon animals, and vegetable planting

Company photos and a community photo booth, presented by Sims Architectural Studio

Hydration stations to keep cool, presented by UAB Medicine

Healthy snacks, presented by Cabaniss, Johnston, Gardner, Dumas, O'Neal LLP

Lifestyle Change Award for a community member taking steps to change their heart health outcomes and influence others to do the same, presented by New Balance Birmingham Store

Route mile markers with heart health tips, presented by Motion Industries

Starting race line, presented by Hibbett Sports

And free Subway sandwiches from the national sponsor, Subway

To learn more, visit the American Heart Association's website here. - http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/.

