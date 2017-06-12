Jill: A few heat-activated showers develop Monday, otherwise dry most places

A very hot and humid day! Feels-like temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 90s at times. We will see puffy clouds in the sky and a few will form into showers and storms. The coverage will get up to 30 percent, especially east of I-65 until the evening hours before whatever forms fizzles out. FIRST ALERT for heavy downpours and lightning.



The weather conditions daily through Wednesday look very similar. I would plan on morning temperatures in the lower 70s and dry weather and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with spotty shower and storm development. The coverage doesn’t look to increase to scattered until late week.



Father’s Day weekend looks hot and humid with the chance for afternoon showers and storms.



Long range data hints at some relief from the humid conditions next week, but I wouldn’t get too excited at this point of that happening.



With the kind of weather pattern we are in, we have to take each day at a time with regards to rain and storm chances and greatest coverage areas. Data even a couple days out has not been performing well. Sunday is a good example because it looked like on Friday we would have scattered rain and storms and we saw isolated activity instead and mainly dry weather. That’s why we recommend you check in with us daily for forecast updates to help you plan your day.



Walking you through the hour-by-hour forecast to help you plan your day on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.