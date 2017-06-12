BBB: Summer vacation scams

Traveling is a great way to broaden your horizons and relax, but it also comes with risks. In 2016, hundreds of travel/vacation scams were reported to BBB Scam Tracker by consumers nationwide. More than 2,000 sweepstakes/prize scams were also reported, and many involved winning "free" airfare, lodging, or cruises. You want to gain memories during your summer vacation, not lose money! David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau shared some tips for a successful and stress-free vacation:

Avoid scams. If you receive an unsolicited email or call claiming you've won a free trip, it's probably a scam. You'll never have to pay to receive a free prize. Avoid click-bait ads for cheap vacations. These may lead you to fraudulent websites that will try to steal your personal or financial information. It's also important to watch out for fake rentals when trying to find a place to stay. Phony landlords collect an advance deposit then avoid contact with renters, who may be left with nothing but a fake reservation or a rental that doesn't resemble the photos in the online listing.

Do your research when renting a car. In 2016, consumers filed more than 9,500 complaints against auto renting and leasing companies with BBB. The leading causes of complaints were service and billing issues. Make sure to get car rental estimates from a few different companies, and do your homework. BBB recently issued a nationwide warning to customers about Payless Car Rental, a major car rental company found at airports across the country. The company has accumulated over 800 complaints over the last three years.

Be cautious when booking online. More than 2,300 of the complaints that BBB received against travel agents and bureaus in 2016 concerned online travel agencies, so be careful when purchasing a flight or hotel through a third-party booking site. Do your research first and consider using a trustworthy BBB Accredited Business. Double check the URL, look for a secure connection, use a credit card and watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals.

Cross your T's and dot your I's. Be careful and pay attention to details when you make any purchase or sign any contract – before or during your trip! Read the fine print, ask about additional fees and get everything in writing. Before leaving, verify all of your reservations for lodging and activities by calling the hotel or company directly. Print out any confirmation emails and pages and take them with you in case you run into any issues and don't have Internet access. Always pay with a credit card, as they offer more protection than debit and prepaid cards, and let your bank know that you're traveling beforehand.

Don't automatically buy travel insurance. In case something goes wrong, travel insurance may be helpful. It's designed to reimburse you if you have to cancel your trip. However, there are many different types of plans that cover different things. Ask a lot of questions, read the fine print, and do your research on bbb.org. According to Consumer Reports, a BBB Accredited Charity, "coverage may be unnecessary if you already have protection through homeowners, auto, life or health insurance... credit-card benefits and consumer-protection laws also may help."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.