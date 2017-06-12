Vet Specialist: Summer pet safety

Dr. Jerome Williams with Red Mountain Animal Clinic and Dr. Mary Beth Schuessler with Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center join us with pointers on summer safety for your pets! Dr. Schuessler discusses Fourth of July and other holidays and why so many pets become lost during these times, the importance of ID on your pet, and why it is important to contact the emergency clinic if your pet becomes lost during a holiday or while on vacation. Contact Dr. Mary Beth Schuessler at Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center at 205-967-7389. Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center is located at 2864 Acton Road Birmingham, 205-967-7389. You can reach Dr. Williams at Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 or www.redmountainanimalclinic.com.

