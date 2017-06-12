Jeh Jeh Live: Exercise Monday

Jeh Jeh works out on this Exercise Monday! He joins us with Curtis Starks at EVO Be Fit. It is located at 2006 2nd Avenue North. Evo is a Boot camp style workout center with its own personal training program tailored to your goals while sharing the attention of your trainer with a few other clients.

Today Curtis shows us: Dumbbell Chest Press for 15 reps. You Lie down on a flat bench with a dumbbell in each hand resting on top of your thighs. The palms of your hands will be facing each other. Then, using your thighs to help raise the dumbbells up, lift the dumbbells one at a time so that you can hold them in front of you at shoulder width.

Next, is TRX Push Ups 15 reps. First, hook toes through the TRX straps so that the tops of your feet face the floor. Lift your body up so that weight rests on the palms of your hands. Keeping core tight, bend elbows to lower your chest between hands. You'll feel your chest and shoulders working as you press back up to the start position.

Then you have the Dumbbell Single Arm Row for 15 reps. Choose a flat bench and place a dumbbell on each side of it. Place the right leg on top of the end of the bench, bend your torso forward from the waist until your upper body is parallel to the floor, and place your right hand on the other end of the bench for support.

TRX Row for 15 reps. While the TRX Row mainly works the lats and other muscles in the back, this exercise also strengthens your hand grip, shoulders, and core. ... To perform theTRX Row exercise: Shorten the TRX straps all the way up. Set your body in a straight line, as if you were in a vertical plank position.

For more information, call 205-583-3000 log on to www.trainatevo.com.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.