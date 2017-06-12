Red Velvet Funnel Cake

Ingredients:

4 cups of vegetable or canola oil for frying

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Confectioner's sugar for topping

Red food coloring for color desired

Cream cheese icing if desired

Directions:

Heat oil in a pot to about 375 degrees

Whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a

medium sized bowl until combined.

Next whisk in wet ingredients: milk, eggs and vanilla extract until the

batter is nice and smooth. Add red food coloring as well and whisk until

it the color you want it to be.

Add batter to a funnel, squeeze bottle or even a cake decorating piping

bag with a round tip.

Once oil is nice and hot, swirl batter in a spirally shape. Have fun with

this part into the oil and fry. Turn over once the first side is nice and

golden brown.

Once both sides are golden brown, remove from oil and place on paper

towels to drain. These babies fry fast!

Immediately cover with confectioner's sugar or other toppings and

serve while hot. If you are frying alot, feel free to keep these warm in

the oven until you are ready to serve

