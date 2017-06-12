4 shot over the weekend in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police are investigating 4 separate shootings that happened over the weekend.

The first shooting happened Saturday around 11 p.m. at University Manor. When police arrived on the scene they found a 24-year-old black male that had been shot multiple times. He was taken to DCH where is in critical condition.

While on the scene they learned a second victim, another 24-year-old black male, was at DCH with a gunshot wound to the leg. He said he had also been shot at University Manor. The victim that was shot in the leg said he and some other friends were riding through University Manor when the people in his car started having an argument with two others standing outside. At some point during the argument someone started shooting.

On Sunday around 1:05 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of 19th Street on a shooting call. They found a 48-year-old black male who had been shot in the neck. The victim was able to tell investigators that he had a prior argument with a 21-year-old black male over some possible stolen property. The victim said he left riding his bike and the suspect pulled up next to him in a car and started shooting. The victim was able to get to a house and call for help. The victim is in stable condition.

Investigators have obtained an attempted murder warrant on 21-year-old Kameron Kiron Mitchell. Police believe Mitchell is the man who shot the 48-year-old black male in the neck. Mitchell should be considered armed and dangerous.

Also on Sunday around 2 a.m. police were called to the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue on a shooting. They learned a 23-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and was taken to DCH for treatment. Investigators learned the victim and another person had ran into another group of males and got into an argument. Several shots were fired and the victim was hit.

All of the shootings are under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.