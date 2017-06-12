Second house catches fire in Ensley Monday morning

No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in Ensley.

Authorities confirm that the resident of the home on Avenue W and 20th Place were not at home when the blaze started.

The fire was contained to the center of the house.

This fire was one of three Birmingham firefighters battled in the area Monday morning. A house on Avenue Z and a structure on 20th Place and Pike Road also caught fire.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

