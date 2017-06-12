Mickey: A chance of scattered showers each day this week

After a nice stretch of dry, beautiful weather we are seeing a soupy, muggy air-mass return to our area. Look for variably cloudy skies, higher humidity levels with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon this week.

This morning we began the day with clear to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 70s.

This afternoon expect to see highs in the mid 80s with a chance of scattered showers developing.

Our forecast models can't seem to agree on how much rainfall we could receive this week. Don't expect anything organized, and while some areas could receive some showers other areas may not get even a drop of rain.

Look for the mugginess to be there though. So with a chance of scattered showers each afternoon, expect highs to remain in the 80s and lows in the low 70s.

It would be wise to just keep an umbrella with you throughout the week.

