2 bodies found inside of a car in JeffCo

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found inside of a car near Huffman High School.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a car in front of the Empowerment Learning Academy in the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court around 4 a.m.

Both victims were shot and a handgun was found in the man's lap, according to deputies

The daycare will open at 7:30 a.m.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

