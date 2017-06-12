2 bodies found inside car in JeffCo identified, police rule deaths as murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found inside of a car.More >>
Welcome to the season of hot and humid days, with scattered afternoon thundershowers.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Etowah County, in what Sheriff Todd Entrekin calls the biggest heroin bust he's seen in nearly 30 years.More >>
A very hot and humid day! Feels-like temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 90s at times.More >>
Imagine what towns and cities would be like without sanitation workers. That is the goal of National Garbage Man Appreciation Day on June 17, which the City of Tuscaloosa is recognizing during the week of June 12-17.More >>
