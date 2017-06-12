2 bodies found inside car in JeffCo identified, police rule deat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 bodies found inside car in JeffCo identified, police rule deaths as murder-suicide

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
By Melanie Posey, Reporter
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a car in front of the Empowerment Learning Academy in the 1000 block of Villa Rica Court around 4 a.m.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian says the shooting has been ruled a murder-suicide.

The victims are identified as 19-year-old Dashia LaShay Abrams and 21-year-old Austin Dewayne Scott, who were a couple. Officials say the two had only been dating a short time.

A handgun was found in the man's lap, according to deputies.

The daycare opened at 7:30 a.m.

Authorities continue to investigate.

