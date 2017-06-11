Riders rev up their engines to benefit bike rider battling cancer

She’s considered as one of the “grandmothers” of Birmingham’s bike scene and after more than 30 years of giving to other bike riders, those riders came out to support her in a benefit ride Sunday afternoon.

Dorothy Hill, also known as “Ms. Dee,” to those in the community, is dealing with a major health battle. Ms. Dee is battling cancer and her fellow bikers say she needs all the support she can get.

“She’s just that type of person that's always pouring her heart into people,” said Carlos Smith, Birmingham’s Low Riders Bike Club President.

Smith said it was their opportunity to support her.

“You can look around and see the participation we have and it will speak for itself. We have maybe 100-150 bikers out here and 200 people or more, ready to pour their support out,” Smith said.

So, they revved up their engines and hit the road to benefit “Ms. Dee.” Each participant donated at least $10, to goes towards her fight against cancer.

A fight that’s been hard for her fellow riders to see her go through.

“I was in shock because it just happened all of a sudden. Then it progressed and progressed real fast and when everyone came to the grips of it, we decide we were going to do this for her and dedicated it to her because she has been around us all of our lives,” said Bike Club Member Roderick Marshall.

From Avenue F, up to 20th Street and on to Minor Parkway, hundreds of bike riders celebrated a woman that’s helped them no matter the circumstances.

“She's just like a second mom, not only to me over the whole bike club because she is the kind of person that if you're out or something is going on and you need somewhere to stay she will be there for you,” continued Marshall.

Ms. Dee was unable to attend the benefit ride but watched through face time every step of the way.

“This will help lift her up, help lift her spirits, “said Ms. Dee’s sister Laqueta Smith. “She's going to see that she was a loved person.”

More than $1,200 dollars was raised and donations were still coming in well after the ride was over.

