Wes: Scattered storms and showers will be developing by lunchtime on Monday

Moisture levels are on the rise across our area and this will bring increasingly humid conditions and increasing rain chances.

You can expect a partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and very muggy start Monday morning. Most areas should be dry early on, with scattered showers and storms developing by lunchtime.

The average duration of the rain and storms should be less than an hour so I don’t expect the entire day to be a washout. In fact, some areas may not have a d rop of rain so you may need to give the garden or lawn a drink of water in the afternoon.

There won’t be any big weather features that will change the setup over the next few days so I would keep the umbrella in the car. The chance for scattered afternoon thundershowers will remain elevated through the end of the work-week.

A strong storm with gusty winds, heavier rain, and frequent lightning can’t be ruled out. However, no organized severe weather is expected. Mickey will have the updated specifics on when and where we could see rain on Good Day Alabama beginning at 4 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.