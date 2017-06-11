Hoover PD: Man, 27, in critical condition after leaping from bridge

A 27-year-old is in critical condition after Hoover police say he jumped from a bridge.

Investigators suspect the man was drunk and had stopped his vehicle in the center lane of Interstate 459 South near the Highway 150 overpass.

After police woke him up and got him out of the car, they say the man became agitated and leaped over the railing, falling approximately 25 feet to the ground.

He was taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.